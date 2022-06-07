Huma Qureshi wraps up shoot for Tarla Dalal's biopic

Huma Qureshi is all set to play the role of India’s first-ever home chef Tarla Dalal in her next. After shooting continuously for 37 days in Mumbai, she has finally wrapped up the film.

The last day of filming was the wedding sequence.

Huma has put her heart and soul to play the character of Tarla. Before the film went on floors, the actor would wear the dentures for long hours and practice speaking with them, to make sure she was comfortable with them as she knew that the camera would capture even the slightest hint of effort or discomfort.

As part of her prep, Huma also devoured hours of footage, picking up on Tarla Dalal's accent, pitch, and mannerisms.

"They say every character you play as an actor leaves an impression on your soul and Tarla Dalal's journey has definitely left an impression on my soul. It truly holds a special place in my heart. As I wrap the film, I cannot help but think of the quiet strength, love, humour and empathy she had," says Huma Qureshi.

Apart from Tarla Dalal's biopic, Huma will be seen in 'Double XL', 'Monica O My Darling' and 'Maharani' season 2.