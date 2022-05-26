Hrithik Roshan shares mirror selfie, leaves fans heartbroken as he says it is his 'last post with beard'

If you like bearded men, then Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post might leave you heartbroken. The handsome hunk has decided to shave his beard off.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Hrithik dropped his picture from Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations.

Apart from the image, it's also his caption that has piqued fans' curiosity. In the caption, the superstar revealed how this would be his last post with the beard he had grown for 'Vikram Vedha'.

"Last night. Also last post with beard," he wrote.

Hrithik's post has garnered a lot of comments from netizens.

"You look so good in beard. Will miss your bearded look," a social media user commented.

"Why last post with beard? Krish 4 shooting?" another one wrote.

"Can't wait for your new look," an Instagram user commented.

If reports are to be believed, Hrithik will soon start shooting for 'Krrish 4'.