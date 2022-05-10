Hina Khan returns to Cannes Film Festival, all set to walk the red carpet once again

Actress Hina Khan has had an iconic journey from television to OTT and the international red carpets. She is one of the biggest fashionistas of the industry today.

The actress made her debut on the Cannes Red Carpet in 2019 and had the most talked-about walk as an Indian celebrity in the history of Cannes.

Hina is all set to return to the festival which was lying low for the last two years due to Covid-19. Our source informs us, "Hina's Indo English film 'Country of Blind' is all set for a poster launch at the Cannes Film Festival and hence Hina will be seen once again at the Cannes Red Carpet. All eyes are on Hina because she truly made a big bang in her debut year when she walked not once but twice and was appreciated for both her looks. Many celebrities and the entire industry cheered for Hina's journey and her hard work as she represented India at the biggest film festival worldwide."

Hina had launched the poster of 'Lines' in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival and later went on to sweep many awards for the film.

'Country of Blind' is directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced under the banner - Hiro’s Faar Better Films.

Advertisement

ALSO READ In Pics: Deepika Padukone jets off to be a part of Cannes Film Festival 2022 jury

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:11 PM IST