Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar come together for music video ‘Designer’

Bhushan Kumar brings the biggest collaboration between record-breaking artists Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh for the most anticipated track this year ‘Designer’.

After songs like ‘High Rated Gabru', ‘Patola’, ‘Lahore’, ‘Dance Meri Rani’ and others, Guru Randhawa joins hands with Honey Singh, known for his popular hits ‘Blue Eyes’, ‘Desi Kalakar’, ‘Urvashi’, ‘Saiyaan Ji’ among others, and together they promise to set the stage on fire with ‘Designer’.

They have teamed up with Divya Khosla Kumar, who brings in the glitz and glam to this spectacular music video directed by Mihir Gulati.

Audiences can expect some fireworks as ‘Designer’ witnesses a scale and visuals like never before with sets that were specially designed for the track along with elevated lighting.

Interestingly, while Guru Randhawa has penned the lyrics and Honey Singh has penned the signature rap lyrics, the two celebrated musicians have jointly composed the track that will have you on your feet and glued to the screen.

Adds Bhushan Kumar, “'Designer' is nothing short of an international music track and has a completely global feel and vibe to it. It doesn’t get any bigger than this with Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar all of whom have record-breaking hits to their credit.”

Divya Khosla Kumar says, “It’s been an absolute pleasure and an exhilarating experience working on ‘Designer’. Like the title, I’m sporting some high end designer outfits, one more breathtaking than the next. Every fashion enthusiast is going to love this song.”

Says Honey Singh, “Everything from the music to the visuals in ‘Designer’ is next level! Can’t wait to see how fans react to this collaboration.”

Guru Randhawa adds, “Fans have been waiting for a collaboration like this and we are happy that Bhushan Kumar made this happen! Look forward to the audience's reaction and we hope they enjoy the track.”

Says director Mihir Gulati, “I don’t think anyone has attempted a music video like ‘Designer’ before. The scale is massive, the sets larger-than-life, the outfits are straight off the runway and it brings together the best in music.”

Bhushan Kumar’s 'Designer' featuring Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 02:43 PM IST