First look of Adil Hussain's 'Footprints In Water' and Randeep Hooda's 'Rat on the Highway' unveiled at Cannes Film Festival

The first look of Adil Hussain's ‘Footprints In Water’ and Randeep Hooda’s ‘Rat on the Highway’ was unveiled at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

UK-based film company, The Production Headquarters Ltd, unveiled the first look of its 115-minute drama, 'Footprints on Water', at the India Pavilion during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Featuring Adil Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan, Lena Kumar and British actor Antonio Aakeel, the film is into its final stages of post-production.

Produced by Mohaan Nadaar, with sound design by Oscar winner Resul Pookutty, 'Footprints In Water' marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Nathalia Syam.

Geared at bridging the gap between India and UK , The Production Headquarters also announced several international projects at various stages of production as part of their slate, including three films in post production - 'Footprints In Water' by Natalia Syam (English/Malayalam), '36 Guun' by Samit Kakkad (Marathi) and 'Rat On The Highway' by Vivek Chauhan (Hindi/English).

In addition to this, Nadaar, who was present at the unveiling, also announced other titles including a Hollywood sci-fi film 'G,' written by Swati Singha and Rajeev Jhaveri’s drama 'Closure' starring Griff Furst, Hannah Arterton and Roxanne McKee.

Talking about his varied slate, Mohaan Nadaar, Producer and Managing director, The Production Headquarters Ltd said, "TPHQ has always stayed comitted to stories that can cross borders. The idea is to bring struggles to the screen in a way that it imitates life. We are extremely proud of Footprints on Water, Rat On the Highway and our new slate. Excited to be able to bring them to audiences world over."

Ketki Pandit, Partner, The Production Headquarters added, "The idea is to go global with stories rooted in India. Apart from these three films, we are already working on a slate for few more films that are already in the pre production stage."

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:09 PM IST