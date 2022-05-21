Dia Mirza stranded at Jaipur airport after flight gets cancelled: 'Where are our bags?'

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on Saturday expressed her disappointment on social media after her flight got cancelled, leaving her stranded at Jaipur airport without the luggage.

Dia took to her Twitter handle and informed that she was supposed to fly from Mumbai to Delhi, but her flight got diverted to Jaipur, where she had to wait in the aircraft for 3 hours before being asked to disembark.

She also enquired about her luggage and said that no one offered any answers or help.

Tagging Airports Authority of India and Vistara, Dia tweeted, "UK904 to Delhi, is diverted to land in Jaipur. We wait inside the aircraft for 3hrs. Then we are told the flight is cancelled and are asked to disembark. NO ONE for the airport authority or Vistara to offer any help or answers. Where are our bags? @airvistara @AAI_Official."

As soon as Dia shared her ordeal, several other passengers too tweeted about their poor experience with the airlines.

Meanwhile, Vistara had put up a tweet on their official handle that the flight was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather.

On the professional front, Dia is currently shooting for the upcoming film 'Dhak Dhak', which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles. The film is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu and is directed by Tarun Dudeja.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:54 PM IST