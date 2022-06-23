At 46, Sushmita Sen flaunts her toned physique in a black swimsuit during Maldives vacation

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, who headlined for her break-up with beau Rohman Shawl, is now making waves for her sultry pictures from Maldives vacation with daughters Renee and Alisah.

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram and posted age-defying pictures in a black monokini. She captioned it as, "Bliss." In another close-up image, Sen wrote, "Life through Rose tinted glasses."

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series 'Aarya', directed by Ram Madhvani.

Sen was also conferred the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV series for her show 'Aarya 2'.

The actress credits the team of 'Aarya' for working tirelessly for the show that is now gaining global recognition. Sharing her excitement, the actress said in a statement, "I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on 'Aarya 2'. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone."

"It's euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series. I would like to thank the organisers of the DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal!" the statement further said.