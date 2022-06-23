e-Paper Get App

At 46, Sushmita Sen flaunts her toned physique in a black swimsuit during Maldives vacation

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram and posted age-defying pictures

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, who headlined for her break-up with beau Rohman Shawl, is now making waves for her sultry pictures from Maldives vacation with daughters Renee and Alisah.

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram and posted age-defying pictures in a black monokini. She captioned it as, "Bliss." In another close-up image, Sen wrote, "Life through Rose tinted glasses."

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series 'Aarya', directed by Ram Madhvani.

Sen was also conferred the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV series for her show 'Aarya 2'.

The actress credits the team of 'Aarya' for working tirelessly for the show that is now gaining global recognition. Sharing her excitement, the actress said in a statement, "I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on 'Aarya 2'. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone."

"It's euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series. I would like to thank the organisers of the DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal!" the statement further said.

Read Also
Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to appear on 'Koffee With Karan 7' together?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodAt 46, Sushmita Sen flaunts her toned physique in a black swimsuit during Maldives vacation

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde reaches crucial number as 1 more MLA reaches Guwahati: Reports

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde reaches crucial number as 1 more MLA reaches Guwahati: Reports

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court restrains AIADMK general council from amending bylaws

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court restrains AIADMK general council from amending bylaws

Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy sky with moderate rain likely today

Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy sky with moderate rain likely today

'Sign of slavery': PIL filed in Delhi HC seeking to change callsign 'VT' written on Indian aircraft

'Sign of slavery': PIL filed in Delhi HC seeking to change callsign 'VT' written on Indian aircraft

Mumbai: Latest Updates- EV charging stations in Maharashtra to make road journeys smoother

Mumbai: Latest Updates- EV charging stations in Maharashtra to make road journeys smoother