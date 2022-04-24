Arijit Singh Birthday Special: Best Bollywood songs by the soulful singer

Arijit Singh, as we all know, is an Indian singer and music composer born on April 25, 1987.

While he is widely renowned for his Hindi and Bengali songs, he has lent his voice to a number of chartbusters in other languages as well.

Arijit is the recipient of one National Award and six Filmfare Awards.

He is often cited as one of the best singers of all time in the Indian music industry, and has established a huge fan base throughout South Asia, predominantly in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. He is also known as the "King of playback singing".

He began his career when he participated in the contemporary reality show, 'Fame Gurukul' in 2005 but got widespread recognition post the release of his songs 'Tum Hi Ho' and 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' in 2013.

Arijit has said that he would like to explore the classical music style. He has also said that he loves singing folk music and likes all genres except for heavy metal music since it is too loud for him. He is most commonly known for his romantic songs and was associated with the tag "romantic singer".

However, he stated that the said tag was completely unintentional as he had not planned his career. He further stated that he is happy with the songs that come his way and tries to do his best. He does not believe that doing one type of song is "hampering" his growth.

On the singer's 35th birthday, here's a look at some of his best numbers of all time:

Tum Hi Ho

Phit Mohabbat

Advertisement

Dilli Wali Girlfriend

Advertisement

Kabira

Kalank

Advertisement

Hawayein

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:35 AM IST