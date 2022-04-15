Alia Bhatt's old Instagram post goes viral as fans recall Ranbir Kapoor's 'when WE started' comment - watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday (April 14) tied the knot in what looked like a fairytale wedding. Several photos and videos of the newlyweds from the wedding function have surfaced online.

Amid all this, one of Alia's Instagram posts from 2017 has also gone viral on social media platforms. The post dates back to the time when Ranbir and Alia first started dating.

For those unversed, at at motion poster launch event of 'Brahmastra' last year, Alia tested Ranbir's memory as she had asked, "Do you remember when it all started? Tell me the first day, I am not talking about the shoot, but the first day we started work on Brahmastra."

Cheekily replying to Alia's question, Ranbir responded, "You mean, when 'WE' started?" The actor's reply left their fans cheering for them even louder.

Coming to the question, Ranbir then said, "2017, 1st of January, Israel, Tel Aviv. And, I remember there's a picture on your Instagram that you put the next morning with a black ganji and a leather jacket which, by the way, she sent to me 15 minutes before she put it on Instagram."

Alia was completely blown away by Ranbir's crystal clear memory and lauded the actor for the same.

Here's the five-year-old post which has now gone viral:

Alia and Ranbir's wedding was an intimate affair held at the actor's Bandra abode Vastu, and was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:18 PM IST