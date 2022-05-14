Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, says 'was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at India Pavilion at Cannes 2022'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday evening said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the 'Prithviraj' actor said he was really looking forward to rooting for the Indian cinema at the India Pavilion at Cannes 2022.

"Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Kumar penned a heartfelt wish for his co-star Manushi Chillar on the occasion of her birthday.

"I know the wait for your debut has been a long one, but you managed it just like a Princess with utmost poise and dignity. Now it's almost time...Happy birthday @ManushiChhillar, wishing you all the happiness in life," he tweeted.

Alongside the wish, Akshay dropped an adorable picture of him with Manushi, who is all set to make her acting debut with 'Prithviraj'.

'Prithviraj' is Chandraprakash Dwivedi's directorial. The film stars Akshay in the title role of King Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty.

Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of the film, which will be out in theatres on June 3.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:07 PM IST