World Theatre Day: ‘MP Needs Comprehensive Theatre Policy,' Emphasise Artists

Habib Tanvir (cop) and Deepak Tiwari in the play, Charandas Chor, staged at Bharat Bhavan in November 1991 | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The history of theatre in Madhya Pradesh begins in 4th century CE when Kalidas wrote plays in Ujjain. After Kalidas, it was Bhavbhuti in 7th century CE who bejewelled Indian plays. He lived in Gwalior. Then there was Rajashekhar in 10th century CE who took Sanskrit plays to new heights. He lived in an area near modern Jabalpur.

The Bhojshala in Dhar was also an auditorium where plays were staged under the patronage of Raja Bhoj (10th century). In modern times, Raja Vishwanath Singh, the former ruler of Rewa princely state, wrote a play, Anand Raghunandan, in Bagheli dialect in 19th century. Baba Dike and others founded Natya Bharati Sansthan in 1944 in Indore, which used to stage ticketed plays on a regular basis.

A Shrivastava family of Jabalpur staged plays on the terrace of their house in 1880s and it is said that Bhartendu Harishchandra visited Jabalpur to watch one of their shows. In 1970s, many theatre groups were formed in Jabalpur including Mitrasangh, Kachnar and Milak. In 1973-74, Vivechana was founded in Jabalpur under patronage of Hari Shankar Parsai and Gyananjan.

Raipur, which was a part of undivided Madhya Pradesh, also has a rich history in theatre. Bengalis led the theatre movement there. In Ujjain, Prabhat Bhattacharya established MP Lok Kala Academy, which awarded a one-year diploma in theatrical arts. Then, Rangmandal, the repertory of Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal, was established in 1980.

About changes that have come in theatre in last few decades, former director of MP School of Drama, Alok Chatterjee, said, “Commitment is missing and ‘grant culture’ has taken over. Moreover, everyone wants to be on stage. The same people have been handling make-up and lighting in Bhopal for last 30 years. There is no set or costume designer in city.”

According to Chatterjee, at least 10,000 people in the state are associated with theatre and there are more than 100 theatre groups. “Quantity is there, but there is no quality. Most people who join the field are mediocre” added Chatterjee, a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi who has been associated with theatre for over 40 years.

Actor and director Saroj Sharma who has been working in theatre for 40 years said, “Lack of quality is visible. New generation wants instant success and looks for shortcuts.”

According to art critic Girija Shankar, theatre in the state is largely amateur. “People still don’t have the habit of buying tickets to watch plays. Theatre is still not the bread and butter for aristes and others.” The state government should make a comprehensive theatre policy. Also, auditoriums with low rentals are needed, Shankar added.