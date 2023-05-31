World No Tobacco Day today: Every 2nd man, 10th woman consume tobacco in state

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost one in two men and one in 10 women consume tobacco in Madhya Pradesh. The consumption of tobacco in 15-plus age group in the state is higher than national average.

In Madhya Pradesh, 46.5% men in the age group of 15 and above consume tobacco. The corresponding figure for females is 10.2. The percentage of tobacco users is higher in the rural areas compared to urban.

According to National Family Health Survey-5, 50.8% villagers in the state either smoke or chew tobacco. In the urban areas, percentage is less (35.3). Among women, tobacco users in rural and urban areas form 11.6% and 6.5% respectively of the total population.

At all-India level, 38.0% males and 8.9% females consume tobacco, with 49.7% men and 10.5% women in rural areas and 35.3% men and 6.5% women in urban areas either chew or smoke tobacco.

In terms of tobacco consumption among males, Madhya Pradesh stands at the fifth position among major states. Only Odisha (51.6%), Bihar (48.8%), West Bengal (48.1%) and Jharkhand (47.4%) have a higher percentage of male tobacco users than MP.

As for consumption of tobacco by women, Madhya Pradesh stands at the fourth position, with women residents of only Odisha (26.2%), Chhattisgarh (17.3%) and West Bengal (10.8%) ahead of it. 50% cancers related to tobacco.

According to data for 2019, tobacco consumption is the prime causative factor in at least 50% of the cases of cancer in Bhopal. Of the cancer patients in the city, 21% are suffering from mouth cancer, 10% from tongue cancer, 5% from laryngeal and pharyngeal cancer and 12% from lung cancer.

“Mouth and tongue cancers are mainly caused by chewing tobacco while other three can be caused by smoking or by air and water pollution,” said Dr Atul Shrivastava, Co-Principal Investigator, Population Based Cancer Registry, Gandhi Medical College Bhopal.

He said that data for subsequent years could not be compiled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Tobacco-related cancers in Bhopal (in%)

Type Men Women

Oral Cavity 29.8 8.2

Respiratory 16.5 4.0

Total 58.4 17.5