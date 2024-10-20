Women Gang Pose As Shoppers, Steal Jewelry Worth Lakhs From Jabalpur's Anupam Jewelers (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of women thieves stole silver jewelry worth lakhs from Anupam Jewelers in Jabalpur on Sunday.

The incident happened at Anupam Jewelers located in the Rampur area, stealing silver ornaments worth lakhs.

A video of the incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed inside the store, showing, one woman repeatedly hid anklets in her saree while pretending to inspect them, doing this about five times.

According to information, the incident took place when two women entered the store under the guise of customers wanting to buy jewelry. They engaged the shop owner's son in a conversation, asking to see various pieces of jewelry like anklets, bangles, and other silver items.

While one of the women kept the shop owner's son distracted by pretending to discuss prices and specifications, the other woman took advantage of the situation.

Two women stole valuable jewelry, including around 15 to 20 pairs of anklets, silver bangles, and gold beads. They also managed to steal items like silver bangles and gold beads while keeping the shop owner’s son engaged in conversation.

The incident took place at the store located in Azad Chowk, where the women posed as customers.

The CCTV footage installed inside the shop captured the woman cleverly pretending to count the jewelry pieces. In a swift move, she secretly hid several packets of jewelry inside her saree. The women then quickly left the shop, taking the stolen ornaments with them.

When the shop owner discovered the theft, he immediately reported the incident to the Rampur police station. The police have registered the complaint and are using the CCTV footage as evidence to identify and track down the suspects. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to catch the culprits.

The search for the women involved is currently underway.