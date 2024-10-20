Mother & Daughter Die After House Collapsed In Morena; LPG Cylinder Blast Suspected, Investigation Underway

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A mother and her daughter lost their lives after a house collapsed in Morena due gas cylinder leak blast on Saturday.

Reportedly following the suspected explosion, their bodies were found on Sunday morning, buried under the debris, after a 21-hour rescue operation led by the police and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF).

Initial investigations suggested that an LPG cylinder explosion might have caused the house to collapse. Forensic teams collected evidence from the site, including a cylinder, an exploded battery, and parts of a deep freezer, to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Authorities have stated that they will reach a final conclusion only after a thorough examination of all the evidence.

While some reports speculated that the explosion occurred in a firecracker factory, the police have not confirmed this and have found no evidence supporting those claims. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are looking into all possible causes behind the tragic incident.

The authorities have promised to carry out a thorough investigation to stop such incidents from happening again and to understand what caused the tragic loss of two lives.