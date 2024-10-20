Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Listed Criminal With 26 Cases Held For Selling Spurious Liquor; Man Kills Self As Wife Refuses To Return From Parental House & More | Representative Image

Listed Criminal With 26 Cases Held For Selling Spurious Liquor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Piplani police on Saturday arrested a listed criminal on charges of selling spurious liquor in the area. Accused Anikeit Shukraware has 26 cases of extortion and attempt-to-murder registered against him.

On Saturday night, the police had received a tip-off about a suspicious man selling liquor near a sweets shop in the area. The police rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspect, who disclosed his identity. When the police inspected the bag carried by him, they found five litres of spurious liquor from his possession.

The police also learnt that he has numerous charges of extortion and attempt-to-murder registered against him and had been absconding since long. Shukraware was taken into custody thereafter, and the spurious liquor was seized from his possession.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irked due to his wife residing at her parents’ house for the past one-and-a-half years, a married man hanged himself to death in his house in Kolar area on Saturday, the police said. The Kolar police identified the man who died as Sanjay Raikwar (26). He used to reside in Sarvadharm area of Kolar and had been married for past two years. Almost three months after their marriage, his wife had gone to her parents’ house, and had not returned from there till date, owing to which, he used to remain upset. On Saturday morning, his neighbours found him hanging from the ceiling of his house. They informed police who rushed to the spot and began probe. They, however, did not find any suicide note from the scene.

3 Attack Egg Stall Operator With Knife, One Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three men allegedly attacked a married couple in Ashoka Garden area on Friday night, over a dispute that stemmed from giving money for the eggs the accused ate, the police said on Saturday.

According to police, one of the accused has been arrested. According to Ashoka Garden police, the complainant Durg Vijay Singh (48) operates an egg stall in the industrial area along with wife Sunita. On Friday night, three men named Abhishek, Vinod and Vivek Tiwari arrived at the stall, and ate six eggs. After they were done, Singh sought Rs 32 from them.

They, however, told Singh that they had eaten only four eggs and thus an argument ensued between them. During this, one of the accused flashed a knife and attacked Singh. Singh’s wife, Sunita, intervened, and sustained stab wounds on her left hand. The accused fled from the scene thereafter.

Man Booked For Abetting Wife’s Suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Nagar police on Saturday cracked the blind suicide case of a married woman who had hanged herself at her house in May this year. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband.

Nishatpura ACP Richa Jain told Free Press that the woman who took drastic step was Radha Nath. She had hanged herself at her house on May 16. During the probe, the police learnt that Radha was a graduate, who had been working at a private firm. Five years ago, she had come in contact with Anand Yaduwanshi and married him following a love affair.

As Yadhuwanshi was unemployed, he often used to torture Radha and argue with her, owing to financial woes. Unable to bear the torment, Radha hanged herself. The police on Saturday registered a case against Yaduwanshi and launched a hunt for him.