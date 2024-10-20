Man Dragged For 1.5 km In Indore Accident Still Fighting For Life, Yet To Regain Consciousness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A series of unfortunate events continues for the Chauhan family as its only breadwinner is struggling for life even after 36 hours after the tragic accident. Moreover, doctors said the next 24 hours will be crucial for him as his health condition would be reviewed only after he regains consciousness.

The powerless, helpless and cashless family rushed him to Dhule in Maharashtra for treatment to get benefits from the local government scheme that they could not avail in Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday morning, a speeding SUV dragged the man for nearly 1.5 kilometres and also hit his pregnant wife in front of Emerald Heights International School under the Rau police station limits, resulting in a miscarriage. The injured couple was identified as Rahul Chauhan and Sapna Chauhan, a native of Maharashtra.

They are nomads who eke out a living selling electronic items on the roadside. Rahul’s elder brother Ajay informed Free Press that initially, Rahul was undergoing treatment at MY hospital from where they took him to a private hospital in Bhanwarkuan for better treatment.

However, they were not only able to afford the medical expenses, but also could not avail the Maharashtra government’s scheme benefit. Therefore, they decided to take Rahul to Dhule for further treatment and left the city in the evening.

Rahul’s condition is still critical as he had not opened his eyes and had not spoken a word even after 36 hours of the accident, he added. His wife Sapna is still admitted in a city hospital and she is recovering but still struggling with abdominal pain. His wife’s seven-month foetus was aborted after the accident.

Couple came to city 4 days before accident

Rahul’s nephew Sunil Chauhan said Rahul had left his home for Ratlam along with his pregnant wife Sapna and three-year-old daughter Saloni around four days prior to the incident. Later, they reached Dewas and had taken shelter in a guest house, from where they used to commute to Indore via bus. On the day of the incident, they had come to the city as usual for selling electronic items and were preparing to open their small shop when the speeding SUV hit the couple and dragged Rahul for nearly 1.5 KM until it was stopped by the passerby. The couple used to do farming at native place but in the off season, they had been visiting the city for the last few years to earn daily wages.

Errant driver sent to jail

The police sent the errant driver Adarsh Gurjar to jail after registering a case for attempt to culpable homicide against him under section 110 of the BNS.