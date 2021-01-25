With a drop of up to 7°Celsius, Madhya Pradesh shivers on eve of R-Day

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh shivered on the eve of Republic Day with a sharp drop in the day temperature on Monday. Dry winds blowing in from the north-west caused the drop in the temperature in the state. The drop ranged up to 5.0 degrees Celsius in the night temperature and up to 7.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature. Damoh recorded a drop of 7.1 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, while Khajuraho recorded a drop of 6.8 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the meteorological department, dry winds are blowing from the northwestern parts of the country and reducing the temperature in the central parts, including Madhya Pradesh. In the days to come, the temperature will further reduce.

Besides, poor visibility was recorded at many places in the state due to fog. Nowgaon and Tikamgarh recorded visibility of 200 metres to 500 metres, while Jabalpur, Umaria, Gwalior, Bhopal and Khajuraho recorded visibility of 500 metres to 1,000 metres.