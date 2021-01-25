BHOPAL: A REAL GAFFE THIS: Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s pic printed on invite of event based on another famed Hindi poet Shivmangal Singh Suman

Bhopal: In an embarrassing move, the photograph of Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan has been printed on the cover of invitation card of an event, Smriti Samaroh, based on another eminent Hindi poet Shivmangal Singh Suman.

The event will be organised by Sahitya Akademi, Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Parishad and state culture department at Raja Garden on Sailana Road in Ratlam on January 29.

Hindi poet Satyanarayan Sattan from Indore will preside over the function and writer Prof Azhar Hashmi will be the guest of honour. Bhoj Sansthan, Dhar, director Deependra Sharma will deliver a lecture on the occasion. Besides, Nandkishore Soni from Alot, Rajendra Kshotriye (Jaora), Satish Joshi (Ratlam) and Rashmi Pundit (Ratlam) will present their compositions. Shobhna Tiwari will be local coordinator. The invite has been issued by director of Sahitya Akademi (state culture department) Vikas Dave.