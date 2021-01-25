MANDSAUR: Children roller skate on roads with messages to mark National Road Safety Month in western Madhya Pradesh city

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A roller skating rally was organised by traffic police here on Sunday in which children from four to seven years of age took part. It was organised to mark 32nd National Road Safety Month, which began from January 18 and will end on February 17, 2021.

District Roll Ball Union, Lions Club Mandsaur and NCC organised the rally from Maharana Pratap Square to Gandhi Square. District collector Manoj Pushp flagged off the rally, which was organised under leadership of traffic police station incharge Shailendra Singh Chouhan.

Collector Pushp and all the other officials walked from Maharana Pratap Square to Gandhi Square. The main attraction were children on skates carrying road safety messages asking people to wear helmets while driving two wheelers, not to ride a two wheeler with more than two persons, not to drink and drive, to wear seat belts, not to use mobile while driving, to avoid over speeding etc. The children wore helmets and safety guards while skating.