Centre releases draft rules on formation of National Road Safety Board

Mumbai: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released draft rules on the establishment of National Road Safety Board (NRSB) which is dedicated to supervise the matters related to road safety.
The Board will provide strategies to implement the National Road Safety Policy. The union ministry of road transport and highways has sought suggestions and objections to the draft rules by March 21.
The draft rules titled as the Central Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2020 will pave the way for the implementation of the National Road Safety Policy to ensure that Indian roads become safer for everyone and cut down on the number of accidents. The formation of NRSB is one of such initiatives to bring down the number of deaths and injuries which happens due to road accidents.
NRSB will be responsible for advising on promoting road safety, innovation and adoption of new technology and for regulating traffic and motor vehicles. It will also provide advice on guidelines and regulations on standards of design, weight, construction, manufacturing process, operation and maintenance, recall of motor vehicles and of safety equipment.
Further the NRSB will suggest formulation of standards for road safety, road infrastructure and control of traffic and it will give technical advice and assistance to the Central government, State government and local authorities on administration of road safety and traffic management.
According to the draft rules, the NRSB will promote good practices in road safety and traffic management, undertake road safety and traffic education programmes, and conduct campaigns to create awareness amongst all sections of road users. It will involve stakeholders and non-government organisations working in the area of road safety and traffic management, and assist them in promotion of efficient traffic management and road safety practices.
The NRSB will coordinate with other agencies such as education boards and institutions, health and non-government organisations in matters relating to road safety and traffic management.
The ministry’s move is crucial as every year five lakh accidents take place in the country, around 1.5 lakh people are killed, and between 2.5-3 lakh people are injured.
According to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the GDP loss to the country is two per cent. Besides, 62 per cent of those killed in road accidents are in the 18-35 age group.
