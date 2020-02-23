Centre releases draft rules on formation of National Road Safety Board

Mumbai: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released draft rules on the establishment of National Road Safety Board (NRSB) which is dedicated to supervise the matters related to road safety.

The Board will provide strategies to implement the National Road Safety Policy. The union ministry of road transport and highways has sought suggestions and objections to the draft rules by March 21.

The draft rules titled as the Central Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2020 will pave the way for the implementation of the National Road Safety Policy to ensure that Indian roads become safer for everyone and cut down on the number of accidents. The formation of NRSB is one of such initiatives to bring down the number of deaths and injuries which happens due to road accidents.

NRSB will be responsible for advising on promoting road safety, innovation and adoption of new technology and for regulating traffic and motor vehicles. It will also provide advice on guidelines and regulations on standards of design, weight, construction, manufacturing process, operation and maintenance, recall of motor vehicles and of safety equipment.