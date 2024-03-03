Will Caste Census If Voted To Power: Rahul Gandhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party will conduct cast census if voted to power, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public rally in Gwalior on Saturday. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan. After crossing Morena, it reached Gwalior on Saturday evening. Gandhi mounted scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blamed him for encouraging caste politics.

He interacted with people and asked, “High Court has 650 judges. Can anyone tell, how many are from Kushwaha community?” The people said none. He added that none of the people from these 73% communities are found among the owners of big companies, their senior managements, media firms, influential journalists and social media influencers.

Of the 90 top IAS officials who run the government, only three each are from OBC and Dalit community. “And they are made to sit in the corner when the budget is decided," he claimed. Names from these communities are, however, found in the lists of MNREGA workforce, labourers and sanitary workers, the Congress leader said.

He added that 22 rich people in the country owned wealth equal to that owned by half the population and five per cent of the rich population possessed 60 per cent of the money, he said. The level of unemployment is at the highest level in 40 years, Gandhi claimed, adding that unemployment in the country is double that of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

As the Yatra reached Gwalior, several youths gathered and took selfis with the Congress leader. Gandhi addressed the meeting sitting on the open jeep and interacted them. The other Congress leaders including former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, MP Nakul Nath, state Congress president Jitu Patwari, leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and several other leaders were present in the rally.