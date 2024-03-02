Weather Updates: Rain, Hail, Speedy Wind Likely In Bhopal, Shahdol, Narmadapura Division |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight districts experienced hailstorms with rain and lightning in the last 24 hours in the state. The districts are Mandsaur, Sheopur, Morena, Datia, Guna, Chhatarpur, Niwari and Tikamgarh. Districts of Bhopal, Shahdol and Narmadapuram divisions are likely to experience rain, hail and lightning with speedy wind in the next 24 hours. The other districts which are likely to experience rain, hail with lightning include Burhanpur, Khandwa, Agar-Malwa, Singrauli, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ashok Nagar and Shivpuri.

According to the meteorological department, hailstorm with lightning with wind speed up to 70 kmph are likely to continue over Chhatarpur (Khajuraho), Niwari (Orchha), North Panna (Tiger Reserve) and North Satna (Chitrakoot).

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning with hail and wind speed up to 60 kmph is likely over Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri (Kuno National Park), Gwalior, Morena, South Narmadapuram and North Betul. Light thunderstorm and lightning with wind speed up to 40 kmph over Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Bhind, Guna, Ashoknagar, Katni, Tikamgarh, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Pachmarhi, North Chhindwara, Umaria, Sidhi and Singrauli districts. Western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over North Afghanistan and the adjoining areas.

A trough extends from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian sea. The induced cyclonic circulation is now seen as an induced low-pressure area over West Rajasthan and the adjoining Pakistan. A cyclonic circulation is over North-East Bihar. A fresh Western disturbance may approach the Western Himalayan region from the night of March 5.

State records sharp drop in day temp

A sharp drop in day temperature was recorded across the state. Umaria recorded a drop of 12.5 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius. Seoni recorded a drop of 10.4 degrees Celsius, Damoh reported 9.9 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded a drop of 9.8 degrees Celsius. Chhindwara and Sagar recorded a drop of 8.3 and 8.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Gwalior recorded a drop of 8.7 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded a drop of 4.9 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius drop in day temperature at 32. Guna recorded a drop of 5.8 degrees Celsius in day temperature while Narmadapuram recorded a drop of 5.3 degrees Celsius.