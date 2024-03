Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Contest From Vidisha, Scindia From Guna; Check MP List Here |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) announced the first list of 195 candidates contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday. The party unveiled its first list of 195 candidates during a press conference that general secretary Vinod Tawde and vice president Baijayant Panda attended.

As per the list announced by general secretary Vinod Tawde, Madhya Pradesh’s former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest the poll from his basiton Vidisha district. Whereas, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been fielded from Guna instead of Gwalior.

Also, from Bhopal, Alok Sharma’s candidature has been announced, dropping Pragya Singh Thakur. BJP state president VD Sharma has been given the responsibility of Khajuraho. Ashish Dubey will be fighting from Jabalpur.

Among other seats of Madhya Pradesh, Shivmangal Singh Tomar will be contesting from Morena, whereas, from Bhind Sandhya Rai has been fielded.

Cadidate from Gwalior is Bharat Kushwaha. From Sagar, Lata Wankhede has been fielded. Virendra Khati will contest from Tikamgarh. Rahul Lodhi is contesting from Damoh. Ganesh Singh from Satna. Janardan Mishra from Rewa.

Additionally, Dr Rajesh Mishra is fighting from Sidhi. Hoimadri Singh from Shahdol. From Mandla Faggan Singh Kulaste has been fielded. Darshan Singh Choudhary is contesting from Hoshangabad.

From Rajgarh, Rodmal Nagar will be contesting. From Dewas Mahendra SIngh Solanki has been fielded. Sudhir Gupta will contest from Mandsaur. From Ratlam, Anita Singh Chouhan. Gajendra Patel will contest from Khargone. Nyanneshwar Patil from Khandwa. From Betul, Durga Das Uikey.