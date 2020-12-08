What! A police constable in Bhopal mentions fear of wife in application to seek leave

Writing an application to higher authorities to seek to leave is a common practice in the working sector, be it private or government. We all have been writing such applications since childhood. Even today if anyone mentions 'leave application', we all drive back to the school era when 'write a letter to the principal seeking leave for two days' used to be among compulsory questions in English examinations.
You must have witnessed a number of formats of letters being written to seek leave but here is a unique maneuver for holiday wherein the applicant mentions fear of wife to get leave.
In a unique letter written by Dilip Kumar Ahirwar, a constable of Bhopal, the applicant seeks permission to attend his brother-in-law's wedding, mentioning that he has been threatened with dire consequences he does not attend the wedding.
Quoting the constable's letter, "Wife says that if I do not attend her brother's marriage, the result will not be good. She has threatened me of dire consequences if I skip the wedding scheduled on December 11."
Though seeing the remarks as indiscipline, the police personnel was line attached. As per DIG, in the police department, small employees often try many types of tricks to seek leave but this was something distinctive.
