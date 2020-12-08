What! A police constable in Bhopal mentions fear of wife in application to seek leave

Writing an application to higher authorities to seek to leave is a common practice in the working sector, be it private or government. We all have been writing such applications since childhood. Even today if anyone mentions 'leave application', we all drive back to the school era when 'write a letter to the principal seeking leave for two days' used to be among compulsory questions in English examinations.

You must have witnessed a number of formats of letters being written to seek leave but here is a unique maneuver for holiday wherein the applicant mentions fear of wife to get leave.

In a unique letter written by Dilip Kumar Ahirwar, a constable of Bhopal, the applicant seeks permission to attend his brother-in-law's wedding, mentioning that he has been threatened with dire consequences he does not attend the wedding.