Watch video: Thief poses for photograph with newly-weds in Gwalior, escapes with bag containing cash, jewellery

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A thief climbed up the bridal stage, posed for a photograph with a newly-wed couple as if he was a close relative of them, and escaped with a bag containing cash and jewellery.

A video of the thief's act has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the accused is bearing black cloth and masked his face . He is comfortably walking out of the marriage garden, the video shows.

The incident took place at Sangam Vatika marriage garden situated on Jhansi road police station on Saturday night.

The complainant, Harsh Bansal, said that he went to the bridal stage and put the bag behind the bride's chair, so that he could get a photograph clicked with the newly-wed couple.

He said that the bag contained Rs 1 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh. The stolen valuables belonged to newly-weds, Bansal said.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Crime, Rajesh Dandotiya said that footage of CCTV cameras installed at marriage garden and nearby areas had been obtained. “We are going through the video footage to establish the identity of the accused,” he said.

Notably, this is the third incident in the past one fortnight in the city when burglars targeted the wedding function and made off with valuables and cash.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:02 PM IST