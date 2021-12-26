Watch video: RTI activists are killed in big cities, says BJP MLA from Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Bina assembly constituency Mahesh Rai has kicked up dust saying that RTI activists are disposed of in big cities.

After the video of Rai went viral on social media, the Congress dressed him down for his comments and accused him of threatening the RTI activists.

According to reports, Rai was participating in plogrun organized in Bina town.

“The rate for any tender is fixed by the government. As soon as tender is submitted by anyone, they (RTI activists) file RTI…I would like tell RTI specialists that RTI activists are murdered in big cities,” Rai said.

Criticising Rai’s comment, Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted, “He is threatening RTI activists. It is shameful.”

This is not the first time when Rai has courted controversy. He has given controversial statements in the past.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:05 PM IST