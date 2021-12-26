e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:05 PM IST

Watch video: RTI activists are killed in big cities, says BJP MLA from Sagar

FP News Service
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Bina assembly constituency Mahesh Rai has kicked up dust saying that RTI activists are disposed of in big cities.

After the video of Rai went viral on social media, the Congress dressed him down for his comments and accused him of threatening the RTI activists.

According to reports, Rai was participating in plogrun organized in Bina town.

“The rate for any tender is fixed by the government. As soon as tender is submitted by anyone, they (RTI activists) file RTI…I would like tell RTI specialists that RTI activists are murdered in big cities,” Rai said.

Criticising Rai’s comment, Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted, “He is threatening RTI activists. It is shameful.”

This is not the first time when Rai has courted controversy. He has given controversial statements in the past.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 05:05 PM IST
