Watch video: Auto driver saves girl in her bid to suicide at railway track

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): The bravery of an auto driver in Betul foiled suicide bid of a girl who reached the track in front of the train.

In the video clip, the girl can be seen waiting at a railway level crossing with closed gates, as a train was about to pass from there.

The auto driver, who was waiting for the closed gate to open, intervened and ran to save the girl and saved her safely before the arrival of the train.

His alertness and promptness saved the girl from an untoward incident.

After being saved, the girl began to cry loudly. The locals informed her kin.

According to the information, the incident is at the Sonaghati railway gate where a train was about to arrive and the gate was closed.

Initially, people thought that the girl was standing outside the gate.

The speeding train reached the railway gate honking but the girl stood still. The auto driver, who was standing at the crossing, rushed to her, grabbed her hand, and pulled her safely. The auto driver caught the girl and handed her over to the railway gateman.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:00 PM IST