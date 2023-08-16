 WATCH: Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Misspells 'INDIA', Gets Trolled On Social Media
WATCH: Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Misspells 'INDIA', Gets Trolled On Social Media

WATCH: Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Misspells 'INDIA', Gets Trolled On Social Media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has once again become a topic of discussion after she misspelled the word 'India'. Her video went viral on the social media. In the video, when reporter asked Sadhvi Pragya about opposition's alliance INDIA, she corrected him saying, "it is not India but, it is I.N.I.A.D.A".

As her video made rounds on X (formerly Twitter), netizens trolled her, with some calling her "illiterate".

Similarly in 2019, she grabbed headlines and faced trolling on social media due to a tweet she posted.

In her tweet, Sadhvi Pragya misspelled several Hindi words, drawing the attention and criticism of social media users. The tweet was related to expressing condolences on the demise of Madan Lal Saini, the BJP State President of Rajasthan.

In the tweet, Sadhvi Pragya misspelled "Rajasthan" as "Rajishtan" and also made an error in spelling "President" as "Pradhan." Despite this, she conveyed her heartfelt condolences.

It's worth noting that Sadhvi Pragya had previously submitted an affidavit to the Election Commission during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where she mentioned her education as M.A. However, according to her affidavit, she completed her M.A. from MJSA College in Bhind in 1996.

This recent incident adds to a series of instances where Sadhvi Pragya has faced criticism for her communication on social media platforms.

