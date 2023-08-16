WATCH: MP VHP Leader Incites Crowd To Buy 2 Gun Licenses Citing 'Kashmiri Pandits Exodus'; His Hate Speech Goes Viral

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Dr Kundan Chakrawat in centre |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Dr Kundan Chakrawat allegedly provoked the audience to get two gun licenses, during an event organised by the hindu organistaion at Bador town of Agar Malwa district. The video of his speech is going viral on social media.

Notably, Chakrawat is Prachar Prasar Pramukh of Vishva Hindu Parishad's Malwa region.

In the viral video, Chakrawat can be heard saying, "Nearly 3.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits--all very well to do. Suddenly, there was a message from masjids (mosques), asking them to leave their property and women and move out of the valley. Till now those families are struggling for daily meals."

He further vowed, "We will not tolerate this. Self-defense is our constitutional right. Buy two gun licenses and use it if Kashmir-like situation arises."

