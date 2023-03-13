Bhopal: Sadhvi Pragya appeals residents to protect 'Hindutva' in capital's Kohefiza

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's Bhopal Member of Praliament (MP) Sadhvi Pragya, toured city's Kohefiza locality on Monday. She visited Icchapurti Hanuman Mandir and sought Bajranbali's blessings for citizens's welfare and prosperou s Ma dhya Pradesh.

She appealed residents to protect 'Hindutva' in Kohefiza-- a residential locality with a dominating Muslim population.

During interaction, when one of the residents complained about poor condition of roads, Sadhvi said "the civic body will look into it. Right now, the focus should be on protecting Hindu culture here."

Hanuman Mandir Committee's President Gopal Das Godhani and other members Dinesh Bhantnagar and Dr Deepak Mehta were present on the occasion.

Residnets selling their property in Kohefiza

Apparently, a lot of people--most of them Hindus, have been selling their land and property in Kohefiza, to shift to all-hindu society. On this, Sadhvi appealed residents, "There is no need to leave your homes. Protect your culture and we will take care of it."

Recently, Sadhvi made headlines when she condemned Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi's Cambridge speech, saying that "he should be thrown out of India".