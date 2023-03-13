MP: BJP leader shot dead after his sarpanch son frees 52 acres of land from mafia in a Jabalpur village

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader was shot dead in Radha Lohari village of Majhauli police station area of Jabalpur on Sunday. Nearly 10 people, travelling along with him including his son, were injured.

It is said that the BJP leader's sarpanch son, along with the district administration, freed about 52 acres of land worth crores of rupees from land mafia and the accused were waiting for a chance to attack them.

As per information, BJP leader Kanchan Yadav, along with some supporters reached Radha Lohari to attend Rang Panchami on Sunday. After attending the program, he, along with his Sarpanch son Rahul Yadav and some supporters, were on their way back. Suddenly, a group of men attacked them and started firing. The BJP leader died on spot while others sustained injuries and are under treatment at a private hospital.

The accused have been identified as residents of Radha Lohari village-- Sanand Singh, Anand Singh, Sarvesh Singh and Ayush Singh.

Raghuraj Yadav, who took the injured to the hospital, said that a few days ago, the Lohari sarpanch, along with the district administration, freed about 52 acres of land worth crores of rupees from the possession of the land mafia. And, Sanand Singh and Anand Singh were desperately looking for a chance to attack them, he added.

As soon as the information about the same incident came, senior police officers reached the spot.

Further investigation is underway. There is a lot of resentment in Lohari village, due to which heavy police force has been deployed.