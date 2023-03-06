e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Three youths returning from friend's party die in road accident in Jabalpur

All the three 18 year old youths are residents of Pipariya Patna Tola of Khamaria and Tilman areas of Katni district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Accident | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths died in a road accident in Kundam police station area of Jabalpur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. All three-- aged 18 years, were returning from a friend's birthday party.

According to the information, Dipanshu Bagri, a resident of Tilman in Katni district, along with his two companions Krishna Thakur and Sumit Maravi had gone to Kundam to attend a school friend's birthday party.

They were residents of Pipariya Patna Tola of Khamaria and Tilman areas of Katni district and were returning from a friend's birthday party from Narayanganj Jhoj Pipariya.

As soon as they reached Tilsani near Kundam, a speeding unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle. Two of them died on spot while one succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The police handed over the bodies to their relatives after the postmortem done at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur on Monday. 

The police have not been able to find any information regarding the speeding vehicle. The vehicle is being searched on the basis of the CCTV footage installed on the

