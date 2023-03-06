e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Senior players beat junior with iron rods at SAI Sports Club in Jabalpur

MP: Senior players beat junior with iron rods at SAI Sports Club in Jabalpur

SAI has formed a committee to probe this matter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
The victim-- on extreme left, along with his teammates |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four senior players allegedly beat a minor karate player with iron rods at SAI Sports Club in Jabalpur. The minor’s father made a complaint to the Sai officials and the Jabalpur Police on Sunday.

The minor is a resident of Betul district. He has been taking karate training at Jabalpur SAI Sports Club for the last one year.

What exactly happened?

A group of junior players were having a discussion when it turned into an argument. Senior players, passing by, intervened and allegedly started beating the minor with iron rods. He was beaten up so mercilessly that he fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The minor's father filed a police complaint. He said that the seniors did not like his son from the beginning and would always find ways to trouble him.

Senior players dismissed from the hostel

Taking action into the matter, the officials of SAI Sports Club dismissed the four accused senior players from the hostel. SAI has formed a committee to probe this matter and based on the report it will be decided whether to expel the accused from the institute.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Fire at duty room in NSCB Medical College in Jabalpur
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for raping calf in MP village

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for raping calf in MP village

MP: Senior players beat junior with iron rods at SAI Sports Club in Jabalpur

MP: Senior players beat junior with iron rods at SAI Sports Club in Jabalpur

Bhopal: History-sheeter arrested for opening fire at a gym trainer in Kamla Nagar

Bhopal: History-sheeter arrested for opening fire at a gym trainer in Kamla Nagar

Bhopal: Shivprakash pulls up ministers for their shabby performance

Bhopal: Shivprakash pulls up ministers for their shabby performance

Bhopal: Representing MP at national Youth Parliament Fest an historic opportunity, says Sonali

Bhopal: Representing MP at national Youth Parliament Fest an historic opportunity, says Sonali