MP: Senior players beat junior with iron rods at SAI Sports Club in Jabalpur

The victim-- on extreme left, along with his teammates |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four senior players allegedly beat a minor karate player with iron rods at SAI Sports Club in Jabalpur. The minor’s father made a complaint to the Sai officials and the Jabalpur Police on Sunday.

The minor is a resident of Betul district. He has been taking karate training at Jabalpur SAI Sports Club for the last one year.

What exactly happened?

A group of junior players were having a discussion when it turned into an argument. Senior players, passing by, intervened and allegedly started beating the minor with iron rods. He was beaten up so mercilessly that he fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The minor's father filed a police complaint. He said that the seniors did not like his son from the beginning and would always find ways to trouble him.

Senior players dismissed from the hostel

Taking action into the matter, the officials of SAI Sports Club dismissed the four accused senior players from the hostel. SAI has formed a committee to probe this matter and based on the report it will be decided whether to expel the accused from the institute.