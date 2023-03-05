Madhya Pradesh: Fire at duty room in NSCB Medical College in Jabalpur

Representative image | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out in duty room of surgery ward on the 3rd floor of hospital attached to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) Medical College in Jabalpur. There was no casualty. All the 40 patients were shifted to other ward.

Initially, it triggered panic leading to chaos in the ward. College administration swung into action and shifted entire patients to other ward.

Medical superintendent of hospital Dr Arvind Sharma said, “Fire broke out in duty room due to short circuit but was doused. All the 40 patients were shifted to other ward.”

Previously, fire had broken out outside paediatric department in August 9, 2022 in the same college. The electricity board which was installed in front of paediatric department, NSCBMCH, had caught fire destroying the board and cables. Fire triggered at the same location either because of short-circuit or default in air conditioner installed in pediatric ward.