Bhopal: Students of 1995-97 batch of Indian Institute of Forest Management relive their 25 years old memories

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of the 1995-97 batch of Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) relieved their 25 years old memories on Saturday under an alumni meet ‘Reminiscence’.

It was part of the third- day of the four-day cultural fest ‘Kalpataru 23,’ organised by IIFM.

Along with them, other alumni of different batches also participated in this get-together function. All the students were welcomed by the Dean of the Institute, Manmohan Yadav, by presenting a welcome speech.

"The students of any institution are the identity of that institution, and we can say with pride that today our students are doing excellent work in various fields for the well-being of nature,” he said.

All the alumni shared their exciting experiences related to their journey at IIFM and also provided guidance to the students of the present batch.

Besides, Treasure Hunt' competition and 'D.J. Nights were also organised. The four-day event will end with Cultural programmes on Sunday evening.