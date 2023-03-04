Bhopal: 'Movie Mania’ ‘Guts and Glory’ at Indian Institute of Forest Management under ‘Kalpataru 23’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Activities like identifying Hindi songs from English sentences, films from emojis, and posters were organised under 'Movie Mania’ contest at Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) in the city on Friday.

It was part of the second day of the four-day cultural fest ‘Kalpataru 23,’ organised by IIFM.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 'Movie Mania' competition was organised by the IIFM's “Drama Club – Pratibimb”, under which ten teams of four players each were formed and the competition was conducted in three phases. Every member of the IIFM staff, faculty, and students participated in the contest.

Along with this, various exciting games like Military crawl, Human pyramids, Cycle daredevilry, High rope swing, etc. were scheduled under the "Guts and Glory" competition organised by the "Adventure Club" of the institute.

The 'Treasure Hunt' competition will be organised by the Institute's "Nature and Photography Club" on the third day (Saturday).

Also, IIFM Alumni Meet "Reminiscence" will also be organised on the same day , under which alumni bringing laurels to the country and the institution globally will share their experiences with the young and progressive students of the current batch.