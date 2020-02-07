Vyapam Scam: Two doctors booked in ‘fake domicile’ case

BHOPAL: Special Task Force, probing Vyapam scam related complaint, has registered two FIRs against the doctors who deceitfully secured admissions in medical colleges of the state via fake domicile certificates on Friday.

The two procured fake certificates to establish domiciles of Tyothar tehsil of Rewa district. With this the number of FIRs registered by the Madhya Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (MPSTF) has gone to 15.

ADG STF, Ashok Awasthi said FIR has been registered against Dr Manish Pandey, a resident of Gorakhpur and Dr Vikas Singh, a resident of Chitrakoot for appearing in the qualifying examination (MPPMT) against the seats reserved for MP domicile candidates using fake certificates.