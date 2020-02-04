Vyapam PMT scam: STF to quiz DME officials soon

BHOPAL: Special Task Force (STF) will shortly call directorate of medical education officials who were responsible to verify domicile, caste and other certificates during the admission process of PMT.
STF has started registering cases related to Vyapam PMT scam again.
The agency has already registered 13 cases pertaining to use of fake domicile certificates for taking admissions.
Earlier the Central Bureau of Investigation was conducting the investigations into the Vyapam scam.
STF had called the complaints in the year 2014 related to the Vyapam Scam. STF received 1,357 complaints, of which 1,040 complaints were pending. Over 510 complaints were anonymous, 530 complaints were sent directly to the police stations of the respective districts. STF is working on the remaining 197 complaints.
It is claimed that in the earlier investigations, the role of Vyapam officials was investigated thoroughly, but the role of DME officials wasn’t probed.
In the 13 FIRs the STF had found that the admissions were taken on the basis of the fake domicile certificate and the officers of the DME who were having the responsibility to check the authenticity of the certificates been submitted by the candidates was ignored.
Now for the first time the DME officials will be called for the investigations.
ADG Ashok Awasthi informed that they had called the officials of Vyapam for thrice and had recorded their statements, in the recent cases registered.
Now in the second phase the officials of the DME will be called, because their work was to ensure the authenticity of the documents and person sitting in the examination and appearing in the counselling.
STF believes that the careless working or some ‘intentional carelessness’ is practiced.
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar connection
STF has found that most of the cases which are registered till date by the STF are against the domicile of the UP and Bihar. Importantly the domicile certificates have originated majorly from two districts, Rewa and Satna. STF suspects that some racket is working in the area who helps the aspirants to obtain the fake domicile certificate in exchange for money.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)