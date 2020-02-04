Vyapam PMT scam: STF to quiz DME officials soon

BHOPAL: Special Task Force (STF) will shortly call directorate of medical education officials who were responsible to verify domicile, caste and other certificates during the admission process of PMT.

STF has started registering cases related to Vyapam PMT scam again.

The agency has already registered 13 cases pertaining to use of fake domicile certificates for taking admissions.

Earlier the Central Bureau of Investigation was conducting the investigations into the Vyapam scam.