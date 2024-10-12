Vijayadashami 2024: Effigies In High Demand; 300 Artisans Have Been Working For Last One Month Across Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The effigies of Ravan are in big demand in the state capital. The cost varies depending on the size and height of the effigies that will go up in smoke on Vijaya Dashami to be celebrated on Sunday. As Vijaya Dashami is here, it is time for Ravan’s effigy makers to earn a few extra bucks. This year, over 7,000 small and large Ravan effigies will burn across the city as part of the Dussehra celebrations.

About 40% of these effigies have already been pre-booked. Due to favourable weather conditions, the sale of effigies has significantly increased this year. About 300 artisans have been working for the last one month across city including Tulsi Nagar on Link Road No 2, Second Stop, Banskhedi, Intkhedi and Panchsheel Nagar.

Artisan Sunil Bansal crafting effigies on Link Road Number 2 said they made effigies ranging from 6 to 7-foot high to as tall as 41 feet. The latter was made on an advance order from a customer in Lal Ghati. The cost of a 40-foot effigy is between Rs 27,000 and Rs 28,000 while a 30-foot effigy is priced at Rs 19,000, and smaller ones range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

If a customer wants, they can buy crackers and the artisans will fit them inside the effigy. Alongside Ravan, they also made effigies of Meghnath and Kumbhkaran, complete with costumes and weapons. Artisan Chottu from Bittan Market said they made around 500 Ravan effigies this year. He also mentioned having received orders from political leaders.

To protect the effigies from damage, they have made security arrangements, with a few workers staying overnight to guard the effigies. Box Places to watch Ravan dahan The Hindu Utsav Samiti in Kolar will burn a 105-foot tall effigy of Ravan.

The Ram Mandir Dussehra Utsav Samiti will burn a 55-foot tall Ravan effigy along with 45-foot tall effigy of Meghnad and Kumbhkaran on Jambuir Ground, Anand Nagar. The Shahpura Dussehra Utsav Cultural Welfare Committee will burn 51-foot tall effigy, Nagarik Kalyan Samiti will burn 51-foot tall effigy of Ravana and 45-foot tall effigy of Meghnad and Kumbhkaran. On Chhola Dussehra Ground, 51-foot tall Ravan and 45-foot tall effigy of Meghnad and Kumbhkaran will be lit.