VIDEO: 'Maa Ko Kuch Hua Toh Aag Laga Dunga,' Youth Threatens To Kill Doctors Citing 'Negligence' In Mom's Treatment In Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly threatened to kill three doctors, including the Chief Medical Officer in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He has alleged negligence in his mother's treatment by the doctors at the Civil Hospital, claiming that she was poisoned which darkened her skin complexion.

"Main apni revolver aur pistol mangwa raha hu" (I am ordering my pistol and revolver), he said in a 50 second video, threatening the CMHO, HOD and a lady doctor of Civil Hospital. The video is being widely circulating on social media.

The accused youth created a ruckus in the Civil Hospital building in the Hazira area of Gwalior district on Monday, even after his recovered mother was discharged.

His identity is yet to be confirmed. The hospital staff claimed that he was not mentally stable.

No FIR has been filed yet. Police has taken cognizance of the video and are further investigating the same.

Watch the video here:-

#WATCH | 'Meri Maa Ko Kuch Hua Toh Iss Aspatal Ko Aag Laga Dunga,' Gwalior Man Threatens To Kill Doctors, CMO, Alleging Negligence In Mother's Treatment#gwalior #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/RoVJxCRzgb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 5, 2024

According to information, the man's mother was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Gwalior's Hazira area as she complained of breathing problem and congestion. The doctors treated her and when she started to recover well, she was discharged.

However, on Monday, the accused youth barged into the hospital building and started creating a ruckus. He alleged that his mother did not get proper treatment and was poisoned by the doctors involved which changed her skin complexion to a darker tone. He even threatened to kill the doctors involved in his mother's treatment.

In the video posted, the man said, "Aaj teen murder honge, pehla, HOD Prashant Nayak, doosra, Dr. Bindu Singhal aur teesra, CMHO ka." (Three murders will be committed with these today. The first murder will be of HOD Prashant Nayak, the second murder will be of Dr. Bindu Singhal and the third murder will be of CMHO.) Continuing, he said, 'Meri Maa ko kuch hua toh iss aspatal ko aag laga dunga,' (If anything happens to my mother, I will burn the hospital down.)

The local police, upon being notified of the video, have launched an immediate investigation. They are actively searching for the man responsible for the threats. Authorities are taking the matter seriously due to the specificity of the threats and the potential risk to the doctors involved.

A police spokesperson stated, “We have acknowledged the video and have started tracing the individual who issued the threats. Security for the medical personnel has also been heightened.”