Bhopal News: 15,000 E-Firs Filed, Only 1,500 Reach Police Desks, Most Online Complaints Lapse Before Becoming Regular Firs | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The concept of e-FIR -Electronic First Information Report- was introduced to make the complaint registration process more efficient and accessible by allowing citizens to lodge complaints online.

The initiative received a good response, with around 15,000 e-FIRs registered online over the past four years. However, during this period, only about 1,500 of these were converted into regular FIRs.

The Madhya Pradesh Police launched the e-FIR facility in October 2021, enabling aggrieved persons to file complaints through the MP Police web portal. Under the system, after registration of e-FIR, complainants were to receive updates on different stages of their FIR through SMS and email.

The initiative allows reporting of vehicle theft cases involving amounts up to Rs15 lakh and general theft up to Rs 1 lakh. However, many of the provisions highlighted in official records never translated into practice.

Excuse: The three-day deadline

As per the procedure, complainants are required to visit the concerned police station within three days of filing an online complaint to get the e-FIR converted into a regular FIR. It is claimed that very few complainants turned up within the stipulated time.

It is also alleged that police personnel at several stations showed little interest while dealing with complainants. Once the three-day deadline expired, the online complaint was automatically rendered null and void. Police staff often cited the missed deadline as the reason for cancellation of the E-fir. Only a few complainants managed to get their e-FIRs converted into regular FIRs.

DIGs to monitor e-Zero FIR implementation

In view of the lack of awareness and interest among police personnel regarding e-FIRs, the PHQ has taken steps to ensure that the newly launched e-Zero FIR system in the state does not meet the same fate. Madhya Pradesh is the only state to have launched the e-Zero FIR initiative; before this Delhi introduced it. The e-Zero FIR system expedites FIR registration at any police station, regardless of where the crime occurred or which station has jurisdiction. Introduced to ensure immediate action, it allows for swift initiation of investigations in serious cases and also in cases of cyber financial fraud, particularly those involving losses exceeding Rs1 lakh.

DDP Kailash Makwana has appointed DIGs as nodal officers to monitor and ensure compliance with the initiative. DIGs of zones and ranges, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhopal, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Indore have been designated as nodal officers in their respective jurisdictions. Under the initiative, if a complainant fails to appear at the concerned police station within three days of registration of an e-Zero FIR, the police will issue a notice. If the complainant still fails to appear within the 30-day waiting period, the e-Zero FIR is deemed cancelled. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the initiative in Gwalior on December 25, 2025, under the Cyber Surakhshit Bharat campaign.