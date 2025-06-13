 Video: 3 Workers Electrocuted To Death After Construction Swing Touches High Voltage Power Line In MP's Narsinghpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVideo: 3 Workers Electrocuted To Death After Construction Swing Touches High Voltage Power Line In MP's Narsinghpur

Video: 3 Workers Electrocuted To Death After Construction Swing Touches High Voltage Power Line In MP's Narsinghpur

The workers were doing construction-related work using a swing or lifting machine.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three daily wage workers lost their lives after a construction swing they were working on came in contact with a high-voltage power line in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur on Thursday.

The scene was captured in a video, where the workers can be seen lying on the ground near the swing, while a crowd gathers around them.

Check out the video below :

The tragic incident took place outside Shri Palace marriage garden on Jamada Road, near Gadarwara Road.

FPJ Shorts
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar
RJ Mahvash Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Tease Her About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal (VIDEO)
RJ Mahvash Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Tease Her About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal (VIDEO)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSU Bank Chiefs On June 27 To Review Performance & Boost Lending
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSU Bank Chiefs On June 27 To Review Performance & Boost Lending

According to reports, the workers were doing construction-related work using a swing or lifting machine. During the work, the swing accidentally touched an overhead electric wire.

Read Also
Bhopal Woman Gives Sex Pills To 74-Year-Old Ex-Teacher; Blackmails Him For Cash & Property
article-image

The workers received a strong electric shock. Three of them died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured.

People nearby rushed to help and informed the authorities. The injured were quickly taken to Narsinghpur hospital, where they are being treated. Their condition remains critical.

Read Also
Love Jihad Case: Challan Filed Against Farhan and Sahil After Two Girls Flee Bhopal Over Conversion...
article-image

Soon after the incident, senior officers from the electricity department and local police arrived at the location. They examined the scene and spoke to those present to understand how the accident happened.

Authorities are checking if safety guidelines were followed at the site.

Locals have demanded strict action and better safety steps at work sites.

The district administration has promised help to the families of the deceased and a full investigation into the matter.

This accident has raised serious concerns about the safety of workers, especially those who work without proper protection.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: After Ahmedabad Crash, Marriage Gardens Near Airport Under Lens

Bhopal: After Ahmedabad Crash, Marriage Gardens Near Airport Under Lens

Madhya Pradesh: Sahara Directors Skip EOW Summon, Cite Illness, Travel

Madhya Pradesh: Sahara Directors Skip EOW Summon, Cite Illness, Travel

Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers

Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers

New Advanced Laparoscopic Machine Installed In Bhopal's BMHRC; To Offer Free Complex Surgeries For...

New Advanced Laparoscopic Machine Installed In Bhopal's BMHRC; To Offer Free Complex Surgeries For...