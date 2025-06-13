Video: 3 Workers Electrocuted To Death After Construction Swing Touches High Voltage Power Line In MP's Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three daily wage workers lost their lives after a construction swing they were working on came in contact with a high-voltage power line in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur on Thursday.

The scene was captured in a video, where the workers can be seen lying on the ground near the swing, while a crowd gathers around them.

Check out the video below :

Three Daily Wage Workers Dead, Two Critical While Doing Construction Work On Swing That Touched Power Line in MP's Narsinghpur.#accident #MadhyaPradesh #narsinghpur #FPJ pic.twitter.com/y7Euhnv2iC — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 13, 2025

The tragic incident took place outside Shri Palace marriage garden on Jamada Road, near Gadarwara Road.

According to reports, the workers were doing construction-related work using a swing or lifting machine. During the work, the swing accidentally touched an overhead electric wire.

The workers received a strong electric shock. Three of them died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured.

People nearby rushed to help and informed the authorities. The injured were quickly taken to Narsinghpur hospital, where they are being treated. Their condition remains critical.

Soon after the incident, senior officers from the electricity department and local police arrived at the location. They examined the scene and spoke to those present to understand how the accident happened.

Authorities are checking if safety guidelines were followed at the site.

Locals have demanded strict action and better safety steps at work sites.

The district administration has promised help to the families of the deceased and a full investigation into the matter.

This accident has raised serious concerns about the safety of workers, especially those who work without proper protection.