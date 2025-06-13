 Love Jihad Case: Challan Filed Against Farhan and Sahil After Two Girls Flee Bhopal Over Conversion Threats
Love Jihad Case: Challan Filed Against Farhan and Sahil After Two Girls Flee Bhopal Over Conversion Threats

The police have also presented a list of 57 witnesses in the court along with a copy of the challan.

Updated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Love Jihad Case: Challan Filed Against Farhan and Sahil After Two Girls Flee Bhopal Over Conversion Threats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have presented a 250-page challan on Thursday against Farhan Khan and Sahil after completion of investigation in the court of Special Judge Neelam Mishra of POCSO Act in college campus love jihad case.

The police have also presented a list of 57 witnesses in the court along with a copy of the challan. Medical reports and important documents of the victims have also been presented in the challan.

On 12 April 2025, two real sisters informed Bagsewania police with allegations of rape, blackmail and pressure to adopt Muslim religion at Bagsewania police station against MBA student Farhan Khan.

When the police recorded the statements of the victim sisters and other witnesses, it was revealed that the victims were studying in a private college on Raisen Road, Bhopal. Troubled by the accused Farhan Khan threatening, raping, blackmailing and pressuring to adopt Muslim religion, they left Bhopal and took admission in a college in Indore.

On reaching Indore, Farhan used to pressurize the victim sisters, forcibly raped them, recorded the video, and pressurized them to marry as Muslims. Along with Farhan, his friend Sahil also joined him.

Bagsewania police station found the prima facie evidence against the accused Farhan Khan and Sahil Khan, after registering the crime under Section 137(2), 64, 64(2)M, 115(2), 351(2) and Section-5L, 6 and Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act 2021 of BNS.

After this case, other victims have also registered crime in Ashoka Garden and Jahangirabad police stations against the accused Farhan Khan and Sahil Khan.

