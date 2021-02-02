UNIVERSITY EXAMS from April, results in June in Madhya Pradesh, higher education department releases schedule

Bhopal: The state higher education department has released the examination schedule for university examinations for 2020-21. The examinations for students of undergraduate first, second and third year will be conducted in April and May.

Exams for postgraduate courses of second semester will be held from June 16-31, 2021 and for fourth semester from June 1-15. The department has set the date for announcement of results. Results of UG exams will be declared on June 30 and that of PG exams by July 31.

Regular students have to appear in person to write the exams. Students of UG first, second and third year and PG second and fourth semester will take the pen and paper test. The exam centres will follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) mentioned in the corona guidelines that includes appropriate distancing, wearing masks and sanitisation of classrooms.

Colleges have been advised to use more classrooms to conduct exams to maintain distance between students as per corona protocol. Colleges can take nearby school or college as well for this purpose.

Students of PG first and third semester will be promoted on basis of internal assessment. Students appearing in private category will be sent question papers through mobile or email and can write exams from home. These questions will also be uploaded on college’s portal.

These students will submit the answer copies as per schedule, which will be forwarded to valuation centres after which the marks will be sent to the concerned university.