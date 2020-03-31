United we stand in the fight for coronavirus, say Bhopalites

BHOPAL: City folks have joined hands in the fight for corona virus and are feeding the needy, round the city. On one hand where the state government has left no stones unturned in helping the deprived, there are people ensuring no one around sleeps hungry.

Not only the administration or the political parties, but people from every field are now involved in this noble cause.

Through donation or savings, they are either distributing meal or essentials to the ones in need.

Gulfam Khan, a resident of Itwara says he along with others of his group is distributing over 700 food packets in a day and also raw items to the labourers who are not having any income now. He is also getting donation and help from several persons. They encourage him to keep the work going, without any trouble for the money.

Ajay Patidar, a resident of Misrod says he and his wife together are distributing food packets around Misrod and other areas. He says there is a need of a kitchen around the Misrod area as the efforts of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to feed here will be useful only if the work is done on a massive level.

The TT Nagar police started cooking food inside the police station and are serving the people around. SHO TT Nagar Sanjeev Choksey says staff prepares the food inside the premises and we ensure the food is distributed to the nearby areas. If required we will ensure all the efforts to serve the residents around, he says.

A group of friends from the Aishbagh, when found students in need, started distributing food to the needy around. Ishtiaque Khan, Ramkumar Jha and two of their friends are now distributing over 450 food packets around.