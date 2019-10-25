Uma Bharti tweet spree: Hails Modi, asks party to stay clear of Kanda

BHOPAL: Ex-Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president Uma Bharti on Friday spoke against her party which is seeking Haryana leader Gopal Kanda’s support to ensure that Manohar Lal Khattar, who is six seats short of the majority mark of 46 seats in the assembly, is able to form the next government.

In a string of eight tweets, Uma Bharti credited PM Modi and his efforts for the party’s performance in the Haryana elections before coming to the point.

She said that it does not matter if Kanda, who faces abetment to suicide charges for the death of an air hostess and her mother, has cleared the electoral test.

“I urge the BJP that we must not forget our moral position. We have a personality such as Narendra Modi and not just the country, the entire world is with Modi,” she said, asking the party to stay clear of Kanda.

She reminded her party that Gopal Kanda hadn’t received a clean chit and the cases against him were still before the court. “Whether Gopal Kanda is innocent or guilty, this is something that the law will decide on the basis of the evidence. But his winning an election surely does not acquit him of the charges. There are many factors that lead to a win in an election,” she said in her tweet.

She is the first senior BJP leader to speak out against Kanda. But on social media, the lawmaker and the BJP became the target of many barbs, some of them backed by photographs of the BJP’s protests in 2012 when the air hostess committed suicide and left a note accusing Kanda of exploiting her.