Ukraine crisis: Four MP students arrive at Delhi in wee hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four MP students stranded in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion arrived at Delhi in the wee hours on Sunday, said additional chief secretary, Home Rajesh Rajora.

The students arrived at 2.45 am by a flight AI 1942.

They include Kashvi Tare, a resident of Jabalpur, Aayushi Patel, a resident of Khargone, Srishti Sharma, a resident of Indore and Shubham Dwivedi, a resident of Sidhi.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:51 AM IST