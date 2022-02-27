First MP student enroute home after Ukraine-Russia war began

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An MP student Chelsea Rathore stuck in Ukraine has finally returned home on the second flight available from Romania, said her father Manoj Rathore to Free Press over a phone call on Saturday.

The third year student of Bukovenia Medical University in Ukraine, Chelsea, is a native of Alirajpur. She arrived in Mumbai from Romania at around 8.30 on an Air India flight and is happy and relieved to be home, she said.

Chelsea's father while talking to Free Press said, “We had booked her flight for February 27 on February 16, but since the war began beforehand, the Indian government managed to bring her back in time. I registered her for the Air India flight on Friday at 6 am and her ticket was finalised at 9.30 am. She was just 75 kms from the Romanian border. She was provided with a bus from her city to the border and a Romanian bus from the border to the airport. She took about 11 hrs to reach the airport due to traffic and war, but when she reached there, it was a huge relief for us all back home.”

“I am in Vadodra waiting for my daughter to arrive by road by the transport arranged by the Indian government. She will reach in about 2 hrs and my happiness knows no bounds,” he adds.

Her father is in Vadodra currently waiting for her daughter's arrival. Vadodra is about 150 kms from her hometown Alirajpur and about 350 kms from Mumbai.

She had an exam on Feb 15 which she attended offline but her University has started the online classes which is a relief for her and her parents.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:03 AM IST