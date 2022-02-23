Ukraine Crisis: ‘Approach a police station in Ukraine’, CM Helpline to Vidisha woman seeking help to bring her daughter back

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Amid Ukraine crisis, the Madhya Pradesh CM Helpline has given an ‘absurd’ suggestion to a woman, who sought help to bring her daughter back home.

The woman claimed the CM Helpline-one of the most ambitious project of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan- advised her to approach a police station in Ukraine and seek help from them if she wants to bring her daughter back home.

“I approached both the PM Helpline and the CM Helpline, but I got an absurd reply from the CM helpline. A woman who was responding from there (CM Helpline) told me to approach Ukraine’s police station if I want to bring my daughter back home,” the woman, Vaishali Wilson, who works as a lab technician at Vidisha Blood Bank, said.

Vaishali’s daughter Srishti is a fifth semester medical student at a university in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

As tension between Russia and Ukraine escalated, parents of Madhya Pradesh students living in Ukraine have been approaching the government to bring their children back home. Over 200 students from the state are living in Ukraine.

“I have been keeping watch on each and every development taking place there. It is a very terrible situation for us. My daughter is stuck there. The price of a one way air ticket has increased up to 1 lakh. How can we afford such an expensive ticket?,” Vaishali said.

She added that she approached the CM helpline as there was no direct access to the chief minister. “I don’t know whom to approach now,” she said.

Notably, Vidisha district is considered to be second home for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he was member of parliament (MP) from Vidisha for 25 years.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:04 PM IST