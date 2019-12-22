Two booked for sharing objectionable content over social media in Gwalior

Gwalior: Two booked for objectionable social media post on NRC-CAA in Gwalior on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Amit Singh Jadaun and Riya Dube have been booked under Section 505 (statements conducing public mischief with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) of IPC in Gwalior district for allegedly making objectionable facebook post on NRC-CAA on Saturday.

According to Inspector police, the case was registered taking suo moto cognisance of the inflammatory social media post and investigations are underway. No arrests have been made so far.

Importantly, Gwalior is among the 50 out of 52 districts of MP, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc have been imposed. As per the prohibitory order all kinds of processions have been banned and action against objectionable social media posts pertaining to NRC-CAA would be taken in these districts.